Egypt and The EU Discuss Regional Stability at G7 Summit

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with European Council President António Costa on Tuesday, 16 June, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian, France, where the two leaders discussed Egypt-European Union (EU) relations and the latest developments in the Middle East, according to a statement from the Egyptian Presidency.

During the meeting, El-Sisi highlighted the growing relationship between Egypt and the EU, particularly following the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024 and the first Egypt-EU Summit held in Brussels in October 2025.

The president stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in economic, trade, and investment sectors, while also enhancing political consultation and coordination to support regional peace and stability.

Costa praised the development of relations between Egypt and the EU and reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to deepening cooperation across various fields in a way that serves the interests of both sides.

The meeting also addressed regional developments, with El-Sisi welcoming the agreement reached between the United States and Iran and expressing hope that it would help reduce tensions across the region.

He reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to working with European partners to find sustainable solutions to regional crises, noting what he described as a convergence of views between Egypt and the EU on a number of key issues.

Regarding Gaza, El-Sisi stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire, ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid, and accelerating early recovery and reconstruction efforts in the Strip.

For his part, Costa emphasized the importance of close coordination between Egypt and the European Union in addressing regional crises and promoting international peace and security. He also praised Egypt’s role in supporting stability in the Middle East and its efforts to support negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Costa further highlighted cooperation between Egypt and the EU in combating terrorism and irregular migration, describing it as important for stability and prosperity across both sides of the Mediterranean.

Egypt and the European Union have maintained close coordination on a range of regional issues, including the war in Gaza, migration across the Mediterranean, and efforts to address the conflict in Sudan.