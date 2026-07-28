El-Sisi Ratifies Law Restructuring Future of Egypt Authority

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi ratified a new law reorganizing the Future of Egypt Authority for Sustainable Development, establishing a new legal framework for the state body as it expands its role in major development, food security, and investment projects.

Published in the Official Gazette on Monday, 27 July, Law No. 147 of 2026 grants the authority, also known as Mostaqbal Misr, administrative, financial, and technical independence and transfers its affiliation from the Ministry of Defense to the Presidency.

The legislation sets out a transitional framework for the authority’s restructuring, including the transfer of assets, the continuation of existing agreements, and the establishment of a new governance structure. The authority will have up to one year to adjust its status under the new law, with the possibility of extensions by presidential decree.

Under the law, lands previously transferred to the authority may be designated as sustainable development areas by presidential decree within three months. Existing cooperation agreements, financing arrangements, and development projects will remain in force during the transition period.

The law also transfers ownership of vehicles used by the authority, grants temporary licensing arrangements for certain industrial facilities in the Future of Egypt industrial cities, and provides a four-year grace period for settling social insurance obligations without interest.

According to the government, the restructuring aims to create a modern legislative and institutional framework that gives the authority greater flexibility to manage large-scale development and investment projects, attract local and foreign investment, and support Egypt’s Vision 2030.

The law also seeks to strengthen food, water, and energy security, expand agricultural land, increase self-sufficiency in strategic commodities, and establish integrated urban and productive communities.

The Future of Egypt Authority traces its origins to the Future of Egypt agricultural project, launched by President El-Sisi in 2022 as part of the wider New Delta initiative. Initially focused on agricultural reclamation, the authority has since expanded into food security, grain imports and storage, livestock, fisheries, renewable energy, industrial development, retail distribution, and investment partnerships.