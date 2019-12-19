US President Donald Trump Has Been Impeached

President Donald J. Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, charged with criminal abuse of power and obstructing Congress’ impeachment investigation. He is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

The first article of impeachment charges Trump with criminal abuses of power, including bribing foreign power Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 elections.

Later, a majority of the House of representatives voted in favor of the second article of impeachment – obstruction of Congress.

The trial will be held in January to acquit Trump or indict him and remove him from office, which now moves to the Republican-majority Senate.

Analysts believe there is little to no chance the Senate will remove Trump from office. In order to be removed from office, two-thirds of the Senate need to vote in favour. However, controlling the majority of the Senate, the Republicans have made it clear they are staunchly against removing Trump from the Presidency.

More than 600 rallies in support of impeachment took place across the country.

U.S. Senator from Vermont and candidate for President of the United States Bernie Sanders shared his support of the impeachment in a tweet, noting that “we have got to never forget that no individual in this country is above the law or above the constitution.”

Today is a sad but necessary day for American democracy. The U.S. House has voted to impeach President Trump, and that is the right thing to do. pic.twitter.com/5TtMWGUOJt — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 19, 2019

Subscribe to our newsletter