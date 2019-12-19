International

US President Donald Trump Has Been Impeached

US President Donald Trump Has Been Impeached

Credit: Al Dorago for the New York Times

President Donald J. Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, charged with criminal abuse of power and obstructing Congress’ impeachment investigation. He is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

The first article of impeachment charges Trump with criminal abuses of power, including bribing foreign power Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 elections.

Later, a majority of the House of representatives voted in favor of the second article of impeachment – obstruction of Congress.

The trial will be held in January to acquit Trump or indict him and remove him from office, which now moves to the Republican-majority Senate.

Analysts believe there is little to no chance the Senate will remove Trump from office. In order to be removed from office, two-thirds of the Senate need to vote in favour. However, controlling the majority of the Senate, the Republicans have made it clear they are staunchly against removing Trump from the Presidency.

More than 600 rallies in support of impeachment took place across the country.

U.S. Senator from Vermont and candidate for President of the United States Bernie Sanders shared his support of the impeachment in a tweet, noting that “we have got to never forget that no individual in this country is above the law or above the constitution.”

Italy Accuses Egypt of 'Deliberately Misleading' Giulio Regeni Murder Investigation

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
International
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in International

Italy Accuses Egypt of ‘Deliberately Misleading’ Giulio Regeni Murder Investigation

Egyptian StreetsDecember 18, 2019
Read More

Everything You Need to Know About India’s New ‘Anti-Muslim’ Citizenship Law

Egyptian StreetsDecember 17, 2019
Read More

Deposed Sudanese President Sentenced for Corruption Charges

Egyptian StreetsDecember 14, 2019
Read More

Egyptian Woman Becomes Country’s First Flight Attendant with Down Syndrome

Egyptian StreetsDecember 5, 2019
Read More

Tunisia Becomes First Country in the MENA Region to Introduce Sex Ed in Schools

Egyptian StreetsDecember 3, 2019
Read More

Sudan Abolishes its Public Order Law in a Move Towards Women Empowerment

Egyptian StreetsNovember 29, 2019
Read More

Biblioteca Alexandrina Glows in Orange Lights to Combat Violence Against Women and Girls

Egyptian StreetsNovember 26, 2019
Read More

Cairo Rejects Pompeo’s Statement Legalizing Israeli Settlements

Egyptian StreetsNovember 19, 2019
Read More