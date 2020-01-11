Egypt Issues New Pet Ownership License Requirements

Egypt’s General Authority for Veterinary Services (GAVS) announced earlier this week a new set of pet license requirements, Egypt Independent reports.

According to the newly issued regulations, owners of pet dogs are required to obtain a license from their municipal GAVS office or the one located in their district of residence.

Under the new regulations, dog owners will be required to provide documents proving that their pet has been examined by a certified veterinary unit and has been vaccinated against rabies, as well as an animal registration card along with their pet license application forms.

The waiting period for issuing a dog license can last up to three working days from the date of completing application procedures. GAVS also announced that it is currently considering increasing licensing fees.

Once issued, licenses are valid for one year from the date of application. Regulations also stipulate that a dog’s license be attached to their collar.

This comes amid heightened tensions between municipal authorities and Egypt’s animal rights community. In 2018, the Egyptian Federation for Animal Welfare (EFAW) issued a report accusing GAVS of wrongfully killing stray animals, claiming that the organization has purchased thousands of dollars’ worth of Strychnine, a highly toxic substance commonly used as a pesticide.

The internationally prohibited substance was used to kill stray animals in the past, but the method came under public scrutiny after a woman was poisoned while trying to rescue a stray dog by removing a plastic bag containing Strychnine.

