Orascom Development CEO Khaled Bichara Dies in Car Crash

According to local news outlet Youm7, 48-year-old Orascom Development CEO Khaled Bichara died in a car crash in Giza early Friday morning. Giza’s General Department of Investigations has launched an investigation to uncover the circumstances which led to the accident.

The car crash is said to have happened around 1 a.m. local time, at the area where the Ring Road leads into Remaya Square, reports Youm7.

Images circulated through social media show Bichara’s car severely damaged as a result of a heavy collision.

Legal measures are being taken towards the driver who caused the accident, as it is said to have been a hit and run.

Bichara graduated from The American University in Cairo in 1993 with a BA in Computer Science and a minor in Business Administration. He also went on to continue his studies at Stanford University.

Bichara ventured in multiple successful telecom operations in his professional life, having been involved in LINKdotNET’s regional success in the early 2000’s, as well as becoming the COO of the Italian Wind Telecom company in the mid 2000’s.

Having originally been the Managing Director of Orascom Telecom Holding, Bichara went on to become the CEO of Orascom Development Holding. His wife is Marianne Bichara and he has two children, Sherif and Galal Bichara.

*Featured image credit unknown

