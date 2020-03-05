News

Third Case of Coronavirus in Egypt of an Egyptian Returning From Serbia

People wear medical masks as a precaution against coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, on 26 February 2020 in Kuwait city, Kuwait [Jaber Abdulkhaleg / Anadolu Agency]
The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population and the World Health Organization announced the third case of coronavirus in Egypt of an Egyptian national returning from Serbia.

The statement stated that the 44-year-old Egyptian citizen came to Egypt transit through France, and upon his return to Egypt, he did not show any symptoms until a few days later.

The citizen headed to the hospital where several tests were carried out and later tested positive today on Thursday.

He is now being transferred to the isolation hospital to receive the necessary medical care.

This makes it the third case of coronavirus in Egypt, with the first one announced late February of a Chinese national who has since then been recovered, according to the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.

The second case was on the first of March of a Canadian expert who worked for an oil company in Matrouh, who was immediately transferred to the isolation hospital and is currently receiving medical care.

 

Egypt Puts Environmental Sustainability At the Heart of North Sinai's Development

News

