Economic Forum in Egypt Postponed Due to COVID-19 Fears

With towering concerns amid the spread of COVID-19, an economic forum held by Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has been postponed under state-enforced preventative measures, according to a statement released by SCZone on their Facebook page.

Aimed at investors considering opportunities in the zone, the forum had initially been scheduled for March 21-22, and was postponed without specification of a new date.

To date, Egypt has registered 48 cases of the virus since the outbreak began, and there has been one registered recovery and no registered deaths, according to the Worldometer live COVID-19 feed.

The Ministry of Health stated on March 6 that 2166 suspected cases would be tested for the virus, and a day later 33 new cases were confirmed. The ministry has also set up a hotline for questions or requests of medical assistance throughout Egypt.

The worldwide outbreak of COVID-19, a virus whose epicenter was the city of Wuhan in China, has affected over 100 countries worldwide, with 107,691 registered cases, 60,922 registered recoveries, and 3,660 registered deaths.

COVID-19, which stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, has been labelled an epidemic by the WHO’s Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

