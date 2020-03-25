Egypt Reports 40 More Coronavirus Cases, Raising Total to 442

Egypt has recorded 40 more covid-19 cases, raising the total number to 442, according to Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed, Al Ahram reports. The minister’s remarks came earlier today during a press conference.

Zayed also reported 13 more recoveries, bringing the total number to 93. She stated that 113 individuals in total have had their tests go from positive to negative since the beginning of the outbreak in Egypt.

Zayed stated that the ministry has conducted 25 thousand coronavirus tests, adding that the ministry currently runs 50 fever hospitals and 21 central labs across the country. The minister also revealed that the government agency is working to open two more labs and that private labs are not authorized to test for coronavirus.

Furthermore, the minister urged citizens who are displaying symptoms of the disease, namely fever, to present themselves to the nearest fever hospital, Akhbar Al Youm reports.

