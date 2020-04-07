News

149 new COVID-19 Cases in Egypt, Recording Highest Number in a Single Day

Egypt’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday night 149 new COVID-19 cases in the country and seven deaths related to the virus. The announcement marked the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases recorded in a single day since the start of the outbreak in Egypt.

In a statement, Egypt’s Ministry of Health again confirmed that all detected cases had either been in contact with other positive cases or had recently returned from abroad. Egyptians living abroad wishing to return to Egypt are required to be quarantined in hotels designated by the government.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have now tested negative for COVID-19 (after previously testing positive) has reached 396. The Ministry of Health also said that 259 people have fully recovered.

Last week, the Egyptian Prime Minister stressed that though Egypt has not yet reached the ‘dangerous third phase’ of COVID-19 spread, Egyptians should remain alert and should stay home to limit the spread of the disease.

A nation-wide curfew declared on 24 March remains in effect until 15 April 2020 between the hours of 7PM and 6AM.

Sisi Announces Monthly EGP 500 Payment to Temporary Workers, Urges Private Sector to Pay Wages in Full
Protect, Provide, and Progress: Egypt's International Response in the COVID-19 Fight

