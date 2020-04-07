News

Egypt’s Death Toll Climbs to 94, With 128 New COVID-19 Cases

Nine additional people died from the coronavirus, COVID-19, in Egypt, according to the health ministry, raising the state’s death toll from 87 to 94.

The ministry also confirmed 128 new cases, bringing the total to 1,450 cases, and seventeen people have recovered from the virus, which means a total of 276 recovered cases out of 427 cases who have tested negative.

In a statement, the ministry noted that all detected cases had either been in contact with other positive cases or had recently returned from abroad.

Egyptians living abroad wishing to return to Egypt are required to be quarantined in hotels designated by the government.

Giza’s governor said that it is imposing a two week quarantine on Kerdasa’s El-Meatamdeya village to limit the spread of the virus, Ahram Online reports.

‘NOT IN FAVOUR OF TOTAL LOCKDOWN’

Earlier on Tuesday, the president clarified that he wasn’t in favor of a total lockdown, noting that such a measure would pose a significant risk to the livelihoods of millions of Egyptians.

According to Youm7, President Sisi had also instructed the government to take the necessary steps to ensure payroll continuity for regular workers through the Ministry of Manpower’s emergency fund. Additionally, the president had issued orders to the Central Bank of Egypt to put forth a plan to finance the tourism sector.

He also announced earlier today a new government plan to dispense a monthly payment of EGP 500 to day laborers and others in irregular modes of employment for three months.

 

Sisi Announces Monthly EGP 500 Payment to Temporary Workers, Urges Private Sector to Pay Wages in Full

