COVID-19 Shows No Sign of Slowing As Egypt Records Daily Highest Death Toll

Egypt’s Ministry of Health announced on Thursday night that 15 people had passed away as a result of complications arising from COVID-19 infections in the previous day. The statement marked the highest daily death toll in Egypt as a result of COVID-19, with a total of 118 deaths now attributed to the deadly disease.

The number of infections also continues to rise, with the Ministry of Health reporting 139 new cases, bringing the total to 1,699.

The number of recoveries is also rising, said the Ministry of Health. A total of 468 people have re-tested negative for COVID-19, of whom 348 have fully recovered.

Despite the rising number of cases, a full lock down and curfew remains off the cards for now. Earlier this week, Egypt extended its partial curfew by another two weeks until 23 April.

At the same time, Egypt reduced the hours of curfew by one hour, and the curfew now starts at 8PM and lasts until 6AM.

The Egyptian Prime Minister, in a statement on Wednesday, urged citizens to remain cautious and added that the number of cases is expected to rise for the next two weeks. However, the Prime Minister added that the rise is not unusual and is already being planned for, stating that the government is prepared.

