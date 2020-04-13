COVID-19 Cases Surpass 2000 in Egypt

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of cases infected with COVID-19 has risen to 2065 on Sunday.

The Ministry also announced a total death toll of 159 and 447 recoveries.

Due to the steady number of positive cases, the government continues to implement its partial curfew which runs from 8 P.M. to 6 A.M in a bid to curb the quick and sudden rise of infected cases.

The curfew extends to April 23, coinciding with the first day of Ramadan. It is unclear whether it would continue to be implemented during the holy month which is celebrated by millions of Egyptians.

Various measures have also been implemented to ensure citizens practice social distancing such as the temporary halting of schools, airports, gatherings and even services at houses of worship such as mosques and churches.

Egypt has put in place hotlines to guide individuals with symptoms of the virus, as well as to provide mental health assistance.

Moreover, the country has allocated various hospitals, over 94, to deal with patients with COVID-19. Amongst them are quarantine, fever and pulmonoggy hospitals, as per Al Ahram.

Worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic has reached over 170 countries, with almost 1,900,00

cases, and a death toll of 114,331 as per a real-time tracking map by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at John Hopkins University.

The countries that have been most affected are the United States, Italy, Spain, France and Germany, closely followed by the United Kingdom, China and Iran.

