COVID-19 Cases Pass 3,000, Daily Toll Keeps Reaching New Highs

Egypt’s Ministry of Health announced on Saturday night that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country had reached 3,032 infections and 224 deaths, with 188 new cases and 19 new deaths, marking another record daily toll of cases.

The number of recoveries is also rising, said the Ministry of Health. A total of 980 people have re-tested negative for COVID-19, of whom 701 have fully recovered.

Despite the rising number of cases, a full lock down and curfew remains off the cards for now. Earlier this week, Egypt extended its partial curfew by another two weeks until 23 April.

At the same time, Egypt reduced the hours of curfew by one hour, and the curfew now starts at 8PM and lasts until 6AM.

However, Egypt’s Prime Minister announced on Thursday evening that all public transport options, shops and entertainment facilities, beaches and public parks would be closed during the Sham El-Nessim holiday on Monday 20 April.

The shut down of public transport will impact all options, including the Cairo metro, public buses and trains.

The Egyptian Prime Minister said that the government remains worried and concerned that Egyptians continue to gather in large groups during the day. It is expected that the curfew will be extended until at least the end of Ramadan, which starts next week.

