COVID-19 Cases Reach 3,333 in Highest Daily Increase: Ministry of Health

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of COVID-19 cases has reached 3,333 cases with a highest recorded increase since the start of the outbreak, 189 cases in one day.

The death toll has also reached 250, with recoveries estimated at 821.

Worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost 2.5 million people and killed over 160,000.

Cases of the novel virus have been steadily increasing in the country despite governmental measures to curb the rate of infection.

These measures have affected important holidays in Egypt, such as Coptic Easter, Sham El Nessim; they are expected to have an impact on the holy month of Ramadan, celebrated by millions of Egyptians as well.

However, the measures – which strongly enforce social distancing – saw the halt of universities, schools, governmental bodies, mass gatherings and an operational airspace. It has also sparked a temporary cessation of communal prayers at mosques and churches.

The government has also imposed a partial lock-down from 8 P.M. to 6 A.M which is set to end on April 23 although an extension of the curfew is expected.

All potential coronavirus patients and carriers in Egypt are strongly advised to notify the Ministry of Health and Population by calling 105 or 15335 for specific instructions on how to proceed or manage the disease depending on the severity of their symptoms and medical history.

