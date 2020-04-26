News

COVID-19 Cases Reach 4,534 with a Death toll of 317 in Egypt

Source: rawpixel.com

According to the Ministry of Health on Sunday, the number of COVID-19 cases has reached 4,534 cases following various days in which there were the highest recorded increases since the start of the outbreak.

The death toll has also reached 317, with recoveries estimated at 1,176.

Cases of the novel virus have been steadily increasing in the country despite governmental measures to curb the rate of infection.

A partial curfew is in effect until the end of Ramadan at the end of May.

Moreover, the government has banned large gatherings and a multitude of spaces and services to the public. Cafes, cafeterias, restaurants, casinos, clubs, bars and green spaces such as gardens and beaches continue to be closed as to encourage social distancing measures.

Most food outlets and food services have resorted to delivery and pick-up services solely.

Egypt’s aviation is also temporarily suspended, as are educational facilities such as schools and universities and as are communal praying services in mosques and churches.

Worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost three million people and killed over 200,000.

