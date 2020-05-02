Egypt Records 298 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Climbs to 6193

Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population reported 298 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 6193 since the beginning of the outbreak. The ministry’s daily report also indicated that Egypt has had 415 fatalities in total, with nine patients pronounced dead earlier today.

The report also confirmed 62 new recoveries, bringing the total number of patients released from quarantine after receiving medical treatment for COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak in Egypt to 1522.

This comes following reports that as many as 90 doctors have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to an estimate by Ihab al Taher, the secretary general of the Egyptian Medical Syndicate, Egypt Today reports.

Last week marked the highest uptick in COVID-19 cases in Egypt, recording 358 cases yesterday alone, the highest daily increase in cases since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.

Egypt’s Health Minister Hala Zayed stated last night that these latest developments mark a new phase in the public health crisis, adding that mandatory health and safety measures will have to be implemented in public spaces and airports, such as screenings, fever tests, routine sanitization, Al Arabiya reports.

Zayed called on all citizens and residents to commit to preventive measures, protect the immunocompromised, pregnant women, and the elderly, adding that more than 85 percent of coronavirus carriers don’t show symptoms.

