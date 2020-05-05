Egypt Reports Highest Daily Increase of COVID-19 Cases As Quarantine Hospitals Reach Maximum Capacity

In its daily report, the Egyptian Ministry of Health announced 388 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase since the beginning of the outbreak. The total number of coronavirus cases reported by the country has risen to 7201. The ministry also reported 16 new deaths, bringing the total number of Egypt’s COVID-19 fatalities to 452. The ministry also confirmed 98 new recoveries today.

According to a social media update by the ministry, 2224 COVID-19 patients have tested negative to coronavirus—1730 of whom have fully recovered— since the beginning of the outbreak in Egypt.

This comes following reports that Egypt’s quarantine hospitals have reached maximum capacity. The revelation came in an address by Assistant to the Minister of Health Ahmed Al Sobky to the House of Representatives’ Health Affairs Committee, Egypt Independent reports.

Subscribe to our newsletter