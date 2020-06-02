Internationally Designed Zahra is the Perfect North Coast Getaway

Egypt’s leading real-estate developer Memaar Al Morshedy has finally made its way to Sahel, providing Sahel-goers with the opportunity to own a new beach house unlike any other at ‘Zahra’. Zahra is the developer’s latest project and the first of its kind in the North Coast, bringing modern design, luxury, and convenience to a compound located in the heart of Sidi Abdelrahman.

Zahra will be a design masterpiece,” said CEO Hassan Al Morshedy to Egyptian Streets. “The new coastal haven in the region.”

Led by the design of renowned international architects, Mohamed Hadid, Raef Fahmy, and VDP Design, Zahra’s attention to architectural design is a key focus.

The project sets itself apart from other residential areas through its prime location, attention to architectural detail, dedication to fine living, luxurious services, and amenities, said Al Morshedy.

Memaar Al Morshedy, which prides itself on innovative and creative architectural design, has delivered many similar projects across the Greater Cairo district, establishing themselves as one of Egypt’s leading real-estate developers. The newest development is exciting as this is the first time Egypt will see a project by the trusted developer, as well as with the touch of prominent international architects, tailored specifically for the Egyptian market in the North Coast.

Zahra will consist of beach homes across a 1000-acre compound with golden sand beaches and azure-blue water, with scenery that aimed at inciting nostalgia and relaxation for all of its residents. Located between Hacienda Bay and Bo Islands, Zahra positions itself in the North Coast’s golden triangle, near the New Alamein City, providing both accessibility, bustle, and serenity. This location will mean that residents will always be a part of the Sahel scene, whether it’s social, or commercial.

All residents will overlook scenery as each beach-house will have a view of both greenery and water, including the sea, lakes, or pools. The development also centres community through its endless as it promises residents an international hotel chain, a commercial strip, water features, a sports club, a clubhouse, an entertainment area, a football club, and a central park.

The project is one of the last in this space, providing a rare opportunity for clients to own a year-round second home, but with the added benefit of the beach and picturesque scenery.

This article is sponsored by Memaar Al Morshedy

