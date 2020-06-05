Egypt’s COVID-19 Cases Reach Over 30,000

After seeing a slight decrease in the number of cases the last three days, Egypt’s Ministry of Health announced that the number of cases have surpassed 30,00 in Egypt, reaching 31,115.

The ministry announced 1,348 new cases and 40 deaths, with the rate of recovery currently at 8158.

The ministry has been following up with coronavirus patients self-isolating at home through the app Sehet Masr, which also allows the government agency to deliver medication to help alleviate the symptoms of COVID-19, according to Ahram Online.

The cabinet recently announced new measures, which requires all citizens to wear protective masks at all public spaces. Violators are subject to a EGP 4,000 fine and could face time in jail, according to the cabinet’s resolution.

Cloud kitchens and other delivery services will continue to operate, however, nightclubs, restaurants, coffeeshops, public parks, beaches, gyms, and all sports clubs will remain closed.

It is expected that reopening measures will be announced next week.

Subscribe to our newsletter