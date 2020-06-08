Egypt Abolishes COVID-19 Testing at Airports Despite 100+ Infected Arrivals



Egyptian health authorities have abolished all COVID-19 testing at airports across the country less than a day after 105 overseas arrivals tested positive for COVID-19.

According to numerous Egyptian media outlets, all testing for COVID-19 – including rapid testing – at Cairo International Airport was abolished on the evening of Saturday June 6. Instead, health authorities will simply conduct temperature checks for all arrivals.

The decision, according to sources speaking to Egyptian media, was taken ‘as part of the country’s plan to resume normal air travel after its suspension since March as a result of the pandemic’. Sources also said the decision was taken as part of the plan to ensure ‘life continues alongside COVID-19’ and to avoid congestion at arrival halls across Egypt’s airports.

All overseas arrivals will still be required to self-isolate at home. Last week, Egypt’s government abolished all mandatory quarantine at government facilities.

The decision to remove testing at airports has stirred confusion and concern in the Egyptian public. Over the weekend, at least 105 Egyptians arriving from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates at Marsa Alam tested positive for COVID-19.

The 105 cases were told to self-isolate at home as opposed to at a government facility or quarantine hospital.

Thousands of Egyptians are still to return on a number of special flights from overseas – all of whom will no longer be subject to any kind of COVID-19 testing beyond temperature checks.

On Friday June 5, Cairo International Airport sources said that a total of 3,346 Egyptians will shortly be returning to Egypt on flights from the United Kingdom, Russia, Germany, China, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon and Tanzania over the coming week.

At least 15,000 Egyptians have been repatriated from countries around the world since the start of the pandemic.

Egypt’s COVID-19 infection and death figures continue to climb, passing 30,000 infections on June 5.

