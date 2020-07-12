News

Egypt Records 912 COVID-19 Cases, 89 Deaths

A worker wears protective gear as he sprays disinfectant, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Hurghada International Airport in Hurghada, Egypt, June 18, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany)

Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population has reported 912 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Egypt to 82,070.

The ministry also announced 89 coronavirus-related deaths today. According to the government agency, 24419 cases have fully recovered.

In late June, Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly announced that Egypt will be loosening its COVID-19 public health and safety regulations.

This included the reopening of restaurants, cafés, sports clubs, and cultural facilities such as cinemas at 25 percent of their capacity, according to Madbouly’s statement.

Tourism has also started to pick up, welcoming nearly 6000 tourists since resuming flights.

