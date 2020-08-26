7 Alleged Fairmont Gang Rapists Have Fled Egypt: Public Prosecution

Egypt’s Public Prosecution has taken measures to internationally pursue the alleged perpetrators of the Fairmont crime, according to a public statement issued earlier today.

According to the Public Prosecution’s announcement, seven of the perpetrators have fled Egypt, while two are yet to be located. The nine men are suspected of drugging and raping a young woman and filming the gang rape, which took place at Cairo’s Fairmont Nile City hotel in 2014.

The Public Prosecution clarified that all seven fugitives left Egypt last month before the victim could file an official complaint to the National Council for Women. The statement went on to add that the Public Prosecution had requested that the alleged perpetrators be put on a no fly list upon receiving the victim’s report, filed on the 4th of August.

The prosecution also cautioned of circulating evidence on social media and jeopardizing the investigation and urged all victims and survivors of the alleged sex offenders to come forward and report any and all crimes, accompanied by any evidence to the Public Prosecution.

The statement also urged social media users not to divulge any details about the suspects before they can be apprehended and questioned so as not to compromise the investigation into the Fairmont crime.

Egypt’s Public Prosecution had issued arrest warrants for the alleged rapists earlier this week, following weeks of speculation and outrage on social media, with users criticizing the National Council for Women and the Prosecutor General and accusing both agencies of inaction.

The horrific sex crime, which has now come to be known as the Fairmont Incident, was first publicly reported by Assault Police, an instagram initiative aimed at combatting rape culture and outing rapists. The instagram account shot to nationwide renown after exposing alleged serial sexual abuser Ahmed Bassam Zaki, publishing over 50 testimonies by his victims.

