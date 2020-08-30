‘It Would Be a Dream’: Egyptian Freska Seller Receives Full Scholarship After Viral Video

Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, announced on Saturday that he would provide a full scholarship for young freska seller and student named Ibrahim Abdel Nasser, who achieved a high score of 99.6% in high school.

The announcement came after a video went viral on social media of Ibrahim having a conversation with someone else on a beach in Alexandria, where he revealed that he hopes to make his father happy and achieve his dream of entering medical school.

“At least I would help make my father happy,” he says, “and it’s also a dream of mine to ender medical school and become a doctor.”

https://twitter.com/SherifOsmanClub/status/1299627947083661313?fbclid=IwAR3ZP6Xbk8MDwlZbbWjA2A3StOliDwikHaLpjPPVINKjyMhh0hRMB2uLGEs

The video was shared widely and reached Hany Younes, media advisor to the Prime Minister, who posted the video on his Facebook page, and wrote, “To the young man Ibrahim, and to everyone who knows Ibrahim, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Higher Education, is trying to reach you. He wants to communicate with you immediately.”

Later, Younes revealed that the Minister of Higher Education contacted Ibrahim and told him that the ministry is willing to support him and provide him with a full scholarship to study at whichever university he prefers, whether at the faculty of medicine in Alexandria university or any other one.

According to Younes’ statement, Ibrahim was elated with the news and chose to study at Alexandria university.

Ibrahim was described as a “model for hardworking youth” in Egypt, according to the Minister of Higher Education’s statement.

Subscribe to our newsletter