News

Egyptian Health Minister Volunteers for COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

mm
Egyptian Health Minister Volunteers for COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

The Health Minister Hala Zayed volunteering for the COVID-19 vaccine trial. Photo courtesy of the official Facebook Page of the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population.

Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed has received the injection for the Chinese-made vaccine candidate. In a bid to display scientific leadership in the region, she volunteered to be among those participating in the clinical trial of the third stage of a potential vaccine.

Zayed, who received the injection on Monday, 28 September, encouraged Egyptians to follow her example and volunteer as participants in the experiments. 100 countries worldwide are taking part in the trial according to the Health Ministry’s statement of Zayed’s participation, among them the UAE, Bahrain, and Jordan.

The vaccine, which is aimed to be tested on 45,000 individuals, has so far, according to Zayed, been tested on 35,000 worldwide. Tests in Egypt are being conducted with the support of the Chinese government and G42, a UAE healthcare company.

The Chinese government has selected Egypt to be one of the production and distribution hubs of the vaccine in Africa, should it succeed. A national committee has been called on to oversee the research around the vaccine trials and the Egyptian holding company VACSERA has already been selected to produce the vaccine in the event of its success.

Egypt, whose tally of overall coronavirus cases has almost reached 103,000, has been registering low numbers of COVID-19 cases – 115 on 28 September – and COVID-19-related deaths – 18 on September 28 – in the past months, and government officials have claimed that deaths caused by the virus will cease to occur.

The Egyptian Health Ministry has created a website that allows those interested in volunteering to participate in the vaccine trial to register to do so. The trials will be held at VACSERA, Abbasiyya Chest Hospital, and the National Liver Institute.

As the worldwide tally of coronavirus cases rising and the daily worldwide registration of new cases shows very few signs of slowing, the race between Russia, China, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom to produce an effective vaccine is only accelerating.

Egypt Upholds Court Order to Ban Jewish Festival of 19th Century Rabbi Yaakov Abuhatzeira

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Writer and Internship Coordinator at Egyptian Streets. Communications Officer at the American University in Cairo. Holds a master's degree in Global Journalism from the University of Sheffield, where she wrote a dissertation on the effect of disinformation on the profession of journalism. Passionate about music, story-telling, baking, social justice, and taking care of her plants. "If you smell something, say something." -Jon Stewart, 2015

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Upholds Court Order to Ban Jewish Festival of 19th Century Rabbi Yaakov Abuhatzeira

Egyptian StreetsSeptember 26, 2020
Read More

Public Prosecution Orders 3 Alleged Fairmont Rapists Detained Pending Investigation

Egyptian StreetsSeptember 26, 2020
Read More

Interpol Extradites Three Egyptians Implicated in ‘Fairmont Gang Rape’ from Lebanon to Egypt

Egyptian StreetsSeptember 24, 2020
Read More

PayTabs Egypt is Giving COVID-19 Impacted Small Businesses Free Access to Digital Payment Solutions

Egyptian StreetsSeptember 24, 2020
Read More

Egyptian Journalist Lina Attalah Named One of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People

Amina ZaineldineSeptember 23, 2020
Read More

Egypt Signs East Mediterranean Gas Forum Charter

Egyptian StreetsSeptember 22, 2020
Read More

14 Fully Intact and Sealed Coffins Discovered after 2,500 Years in Egypt’s Saqqara

Amina ZaineldineSeptember 21, 2020
Read More

Egyptian ‘TikTok’ Star Menna Abdel Aziz Released: Lawyers

Egyptian StreetsSeptember 18, 2020
Read More