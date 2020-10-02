International

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive for Covid-19

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, according to the President’s tweet on Friday morning.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump said in a tweet.

On Thursday night, Trump announced that he was planning to quarantine after finding out that one of his closest aides tested positive for the infection.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” Trump tweeted.

This is regarded as the most serious health threat to an American president in decades, CNN reports, as the president is in the highest risk category for serious complications from the disease.

The disease has killed more than 200,000 Americans and more than 1 million people worldwide.

