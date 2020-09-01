Accused Sexual Predator Ahmed Bassam Zaki Referred to Trial for Statutory Rape: Egyptian Prosecution

Prosecutor General Hamada Al Sawy has referred the case of alleged serial rapist and sexual abuser Ahmed Bassam Zaki to trial, according to an official statement released earlier today.

According to the announcement, Zaki is accused of raping three underage girls whom he later blackmailed and threatened to share private, intimate details about. Zaki also allegedly used similar tactics against another young woman. The accused then pressured all four victims and extorted them for sex.

The defendant also continued to harass them using different means of telecommunication and violated the privacy of one of the aforementioned victims by photographing an encounter between them without her consent. The prosecution also contends that Zaki ran a social media account in order to commit these crimes.

In addition to statutory rape, sexual harassment, blackmail and extortion, Zaki also faces charges of drug use after a forensic test confirmed the presence of traces of cannabis essence in his system.

Accusations against Zaki first surfaced last July with the circulation of testimonies from over 50 women and girls claiming that the defendant has sexually abused them. The overwhelming testimonies, which were all published by instagram initiative Assault Police, included detailed accounts of rape, statutory rape, child molestation, sexual and physical violence, blackmail and extortion, as well as sexual harassment and assault.

The story inspired nationwide uproar with social media users calling for the immediate apprehension of Zaki, who was arrested shortly after and confessed to blackmailing and intimidating his victims.

