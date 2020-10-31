Arts & Culture

In Photos: Newspaper Caricatures of Egypt’s Past Century

From Alexander Sarokhan to Salah Jahin, Al Ahram to Rosal Youssef and Al Nafeza, social and political caricatures have been used as social commentary in Egypt for hundreds of years.

In the last 100 years of Egyptian history, many major events took place, including multiple revolutions and wars. While history books may have documented these events in one way, history is often written by the victors. Caricatures and comics can be accurately representative of the people’s point of view as well as the general social view of a given time, from social phenomena like fatphobia and objectification, to political commentary on current events.

1926. Photo courtesy of Vintage Egypt.

Text:

Saad (Zaghloul) Pacha – Here we are in the house of representatives providing you with funds, but you would do good to manage with a budget.

Morkos Pacha Hanna – May the Lord protect us (Rabena Yostor).

Al Nafeza, 1932. Photo courtesy of Al Masry Al Youm.

Text: The hypocrites

The Egyptian citizen – We can’t work in this noise!!

Sarokhan, 1946. Photo courtesy of Karikatero.

Head of the British delegation – I’m very happy because all of the negotiators are all holding their hands up in a V sign.

Town native – No, they mean to say they want two things, evacuation and the unity of the Nile Valley.

El Mosawar Magazine, 1950. Photo courtesy of Vintage Egypt.

Sign on the left: Patience Is Key To Relied

Sign on the right: Patience Leads To Death

Text: Egypt: I believe the better is that you hang up this proverb (on the right) instead of the old one!!

El Ahram, 1968. Photo courtesy of Microfilm Ahram.

Text: Patient (Cairo)

At the clinic of the Intractable disease

The patient; In summary, from my weight, my hand can’t reach my mouth anymore.

Hegazy, 1973. Photo courtesy of KL Yom.

Text: We have raised the flag.

Salah Jahin, 1980. Photo courtesy of Youm7.

Text: I love strategic heights.

Hassan Hakem, 1990. Photo courtesy of Youm7.

Text: Tell the International Monetary Fund that the kids want to eat!!

ElRaaed, 2016. Photo courtesy of ElRaaed.

Text: The struggle for survival.

On the right: journalism. On the left: Authority.

Sherif Arafa, 2020. Photo courtesy of Dr Sherif.

Review of 'John': A Powerful Play that Shines Light on the Complexities of Suicide

mm

