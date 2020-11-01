Introducing Egyptian Streets’ App: #StoriesThatMatter, Now in Your Pocket

Today, we are introducing new ways for you to read and engage with Egyptian Streets’ stories. The Egyptian Streets team is pleased and excited to unveil the Egyptian Streets mobile application, designed to enhance your reading experience, while ensuring you never again miss any stories that matter.

Starting today, 1 November 2020, the Egyptian Streets application is available on iOS (click here) and Android (click here) mobile devices. The Egyptian Streets app introduces features such as a reading list, customisable notifications, and the ability to listen to articles.

Here are some of the main features of the Egyptian Streets application:

Sleek, smooth and premium experience – Compared to Egyptian Streets’ mobile website, the Egyptian Streets application provides you with a much smoother experience that allows you to quickly search and find the stories you’re interested in, while providing you with a glance of what’s the latest.

Customisable notifications – You can now customise push notifications to ensure you never miss an important story by Egyptian Streets from the categories you care about – whether it’s news, culture, travel, buzz or more. Simply select the categories you want to receive notifications from when getting started, or later edit them in the settings menu of the Egyptian Streets application.

Listen to articles – For the first time, you can now listen to Egyptian Streets’ stories! This feature enhances accessibility while providing you with new ways to enjoy Egyptian Streets’ stories.

Reading list – The Egyptian Streets application introduces the ability for you to build a reading list: save stories to read later! This is a particularly exciting feature for some of Egyptian Streets’ longer articles.

Minutes to read – You can now find out how long, on average, a particular story will take to read. If you’re short on time, you can add the story to your reading list!

Share easily – You can now easily share articles from the Egyptian Streets application to your contacts, social media profiles, e-mail and more.

Dark mode (coming soon) – The Egyptian Streets’ application introduces the ability for you to turn on and off ‘dark mode’, improving readability of text when in low-light environments, limiting blue light and saving your battery life!

The Egyptian Streets application will continuously be updated, with new, exciting features to enhance your experience.

You can download the Egyptian Streets application from the App Store and Google Play.

We would like to thank Pressnative for working tirelessly with the Egyptian Streets to provide you with a sleek, tailored and accessible application that we believe you will love.

Try it out now and let us know what you think and if you have any feedback by messaging us on social media (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram), commenting below or emailing us at [email protected]

