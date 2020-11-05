Mapping Egypt: How Egyptians Eat 3al Sofra

El Sofra, it’s the table all Egyptians eat on. It can be large, small, in the kitchen, living room, or dining room – but traditionally, it’s what brings every Egyptian family together. In Egypt, it’s common to have a spread of food for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Depending on family size, social class and location, people’s tendencies, the size and content of the spread can differ, but the tradition stays the same across the world for Egyptians.

Egyptian Streets surveyed many Egyptians around the world to collect as many photos as possible of the age-old dinner table.

