Joe Biden Elected Next President of the United States

US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been elected president of the United States, winning 50.6 percent of the votes and securing more than 270 electoral college votes, according to AP News.

Biden’s victory comes after a tight race that saw incumbent republican President Donald J. Trump win a number of key swing states, including Florida and Ohio, amassing 70,591,531 votes (47.7 percent of the total votes).

The historic race saw President-elect Biden win more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history, breaking former US President Barack Obama’s 2008 record. The historic victory also sets another important precedent, making Vice President-elect Kamal Harris, Biden’s running mate, the first woman to ever hold this position in US history.

According to many observers, the 2020 presidential race was razor-thin due to rising social and ideological divisions across the United States. The protracted race saw President Trump lead on election day, Tuesday the 3rd of November, before trailing in the count as battleground states began tallying mail-in ballots.

Those ballots skewed heavily towards Democrats due to the party’s messaging throughout the race, which instructed voters to vote by mail to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

