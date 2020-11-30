International

Egyptian-Canadian Professor Dr. Hoda El-Maraghy Receives the Order of Canada

Dr. Hoda El Maraghy. Photo courtesy of Egypt Independent.

On Friday, Egyptian-Canadian Professor Dr. Hoda El-Maraghy received the Order of Canada for her contributions to the field of mechanical engineering and advancing manufacturing systems in Canada and abroad.

Dr. El-Maraghy is a Professor at the University of Windsor, where she founded the Intelligent Manufacturing Systems (IMS) Center with her husband. According to CTV Windsor, she was the first female Dean of Engineering in Canada and also the first Canadian woman to obtain a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering.

The Order of Canada is the second-highest honor for merit in the system of orders, decorations, and medals of Canada, often awarded to scientists, musicians, politicians, artists, athletes, business people, etc.

Local news report that Dr. El-Maraghy is the only Egyptian in Canada to receive the Order since it was first introduced in 1967.

This is not Dr. El-Maraghy’s first Canadian honor, however, with her being awarded the Order of Ontario in 2016 for her engineering work.

Her research, which focuses mostly on flexible manufacturing, has helped manufacturers around the world adapt and respond to market changes.

Egypt’s National Council for Women congratulated Dr. El Maraghy, who graduated from Cairo University before completing her Master’s degree and PhD at McMaster University in Canada, for being granted the Order of Canada Medal from the Governor General of Canada.

Dr. Maya Morsy, President of the National Council for Women, expressed her pride in Dr.  El-Maraghy, adding that she is a great ambassador to Egypt abroad.

