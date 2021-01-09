108,000+ Egyptians Fined for Not Wearing Face Masks

Since enforcing new mask fines last Sunday, the Ministry of Interior has recorded a total of 108,258 face mask violations, with 13,125 of those being in the last 24 hours.

In addition, the Ministry of Interior also recorded 163 cases in violation of the rule against circulation of Shisha. The serving of Shisha pipes continues to be banned since the new regulations of reopening last June.

The Ministry of Interior also issued 682 other fines for violations of the new COVID-19 restrictions in the last 24 hours.

تنفيذاً لقرار مجلس الوزراء .. ضبط عدد 13125 شخص لعدم الإلتزام بإرتداء الكمامات الواقية، وضبط 163 قضية فى مجال منع تداول… Posted by ‎الصفحة الرسمية لوزارة الداخلية‎ on Saturday, January 9, 2021

As of Thursday 27 December 2020, the government announced that it is imposing a EGP 50 (USD 3) fine for those who choose to not wear masks in public starting the following Sunday, and in case it is not paid, the case will be taken to the prosecution to take necessary action.

The government also announced that all restaurants and cafes should work at a 50 percent capacity, and in the case of violation, there will be a EGP 4,000 fine and will be forced to close for a whole week.

Egypt’s Ministry of Health announced on Friday night 1001 new infections and 56 new deaths, bringing the total of officially recorded cases to 147,810 and 8,085 deaths.

الصحة: ارتفاع حالات الشفاء من مصابي فيروس كورونا إلى 117529 وخروجهم من المستشفيات الصحة: تسجيل 1001 حالة إيجابية… Posted by ‎وزارة الصحة والسكان المصرية‎ on Friday, January 8, 2021

