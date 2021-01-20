British Supermodel Naomi Campbell Visits Egypt, Witnesses First Archaeological Discovery in 2021

British supermodel Naomi Campbell is currently visiting Egypt during the winter, becoming the first to see the first archaeological discovery in 2021.

In an Instagram post, the supermodel stated that she is traveling to North Africa after leaving Kenya, where she is expected to stay for a number of days to visit southern Egypt, Luxor, Aswan, and Nubia.

After arriving to Cairo, Campbell met with renowned Egyptian archaeologist Dr. Zahi Hawass at the St Regis hotel, Hawass told Sada El Balad on Wednesday.

Hawass noted that the supermodel is fond of the Ancient Egyptian civilization, and was the first to witness the first archaeological discovery in 2021, which included a new trove of treasures and an ancient funerary temple, dating back to the New Kingdom.

Campbell is of Afro-Jamaican descent, and has recently been outspoken in pushing for Africa on the fashion map, launching a new series of design schools in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Cape Town, and Nairobi.

“We’ll be able to bring more international designers. Brands will want to start showcasing here, that’s the goal. That, and contributing to the infrastructure of Africa, to make it the continent of fashion design, architecture, art, and tech – which it should be!” Campbell once said.

To support Egypt’s tourism sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Ministry of International Cooperation, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the UN’s World Trade Organization (UNWTO) recently signed a COVID-19 tourism recovery technical assistance cooperation package to promote resilience, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

