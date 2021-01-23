Egypt’s Public Prosecution Orders Release of Fairmont Crime Witness Ahmed Ganzoury

Egypt’s Public Prosecution has issued a decision to release Ahmed Ganzoury. The decision was announced earlier today on the government agency’s official Facebook page.

Ganzoury, a renowned Egyptian party organizer and entrepreneur was arrested last August and questioned about the Fairmont gang rape, which allegedly took place after one of his events in 2014.

He was among other unlawfully detained individuals—namely witnesses and persons of interest, most of whom were released shortly after—arrested in connection to the case on the 28th of August, 2020.

The young entrepreneur, along with two others (Nazli Karim and Seif Bedour who were both released earlier this month), remained in detention, over morality charges as intimate details and photos of theirs were leaked on social media shortly following the wave of arrests.

Sources close to Ganzoury have confirmed to Egyptian Streets that the party organizer cooperated with authorities as required and that he was never accused of any wrongdoing by the victim of the gang rape or the National Council for Women (NCW), which reported the incident to the Public Prosecutor on her behalf.

Ganzoury’s release comes after a 152-day ordeal, which saw his family launch a social media campaign pleading for his freedom.

The Fairmont incident allegedly took place on Friday the 21st of February, 2014, at the Fairmont Nile City Hotel in Downtown Cairo and it refers to the gang rape of a young woman. Nine men have been implicated in the crime, according to the Public Prosecutor’s office. Only three were detained and the rest remain at large.

