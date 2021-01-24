Upgrades of Egypt’s Railways To Be Completed By End of 2021, says Sisi

Ten thousand kilometers of railway lines in Egypt will be upgraded by the end of the year, President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said during the inauguration ceremony of Al-Fairouz fish farming project in Port Said last Saturday.

By the end of 2021, all old locomotives and railcars will have been replaced with new ones, reported Ahram Online. According to Shorouk News, El-Sisi had originally agreed with the Ministry of Transportation to complete the railway upgrades next June, but that there were delays due to the coronavirus.

In addition, there are plans for new railway lines, including one between Giza’s 6 October City and Upper Egypt’s Aswan which will allow passengers to make the trip in four hours.

Earlier in 2018, a nine billion dollar high speed train connecting Ain El-Sokhna to Alamein was announced and has been in progress as of last year.

“The railway lines we are implementing are a big goal..we are working for our people in Egypt,” El-Sisi said, according to Ahram Online.

Overpopulation remains an obstacle to the state’s development efforts, El-Sisi said, because the population grows faster than the state’s resources.

The Al-Fairouz fish farming inauguration ceremony also witnessed Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reviewing several other state projects implemented as part of Egypt’s 2030 strategy, including 31,000 projects to improve people’s lives with investments valued at over EGP 5.8 trillion.

