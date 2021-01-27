What 5 Of Egyptians’ Favorite TV Shows Say About Them

Egyptians love Television, it’s only nature, and especially with quarantine forcing people of many job types to stay at home, we end up watching more TV and consuming more content. With the advent of online streaming services and their recent expansions in Egypt, including Netflix and OSN+, the interest in “binging” television content has only increased.

Egyptian Streets researched and asked readers about their current favorite TV series, and consulted the “Top in Egypt” daily Netflix list. With the help of a popular Facebook group for Egyptians called “What to Watch?” with 25,000+ members, we were able to determine some of the current most popular TV series amongst Egyptian viewers, and what they say about them!