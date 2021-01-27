Buzz

What 5 Of Egyptians’ Favorite TV Shows Say About Them

mm
What 5 Of Egyptians’ Favorite TV Shows Say About Them
Prev1 of 7Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse
Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash

Egyptians love Television, it’s only nature, and especially with quarantine forcing people of many job types to stay at home, we end up watching more TV and consuming more content. With the advent of online streaming services and their recent expansions in Egypt, including Netflix and OSN+, the interest in “binging” television content has only increased.

Egyptian Streets researched and asked readers about their current favorite TV series, and consulted the “Top in Egypt” daily Netflix list. With the help of a popular Facebook group for Egyptians called “What to Watch?” with 25,000+ members, we were able to determine some of the current most popular TV series amongst Egyptian viewers, and what they say about them!

Prev1 of 7Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Bernie Sanders Meme Reaches Egypt

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
mm

Arts & Culture Reporter. Writer and multidisciplinary artist with a passion for podcasting and theatre. Pre-pandemic, can be spotted getting work done from a Cairo coffee shop, train in Delhi or a New York subway. Intra-pandemic, works at a sunny window with lots of iced coffee.

Related Items

More in Buzz

Bernie Sanders Meme Reaches Egypt

ES BuzzJanuary 24, 2021
Read More

In Photos: Finding the Arabic Letter in Every Cairo Corner

Noran Alaa MorsiJanuary 21, 2021
Read More

British Supermodel Naomi Campbell Visits Egypt, Witnesses First Archaeological Discovery in 2021

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 20, 2021
Read More

Mayar Sherif Makes History Again, Becomes First Egyptian to Qualify for Australian Open Main Draw

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 16, 2021
Read More

Egyptian Artist Nourane Owais Turns Netflix’s Paranormal Into Cartoon

Noran Alaa MorsiJanuary 13, 2021
Read More

What You Need to Know: Egypt’s Vaccine Distribution Plan

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 8, 2021
Read More

Introducing the Egyptian Streets Podcast: Stories from Street to Sound

Noran Alaa MorsiJanuary 3, 2021
Read More

Survival, Improvisation, Motivation: A Shift in New Year’s Resolutions

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 3, 2021
Read More