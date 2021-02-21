Arts & Culture

Merhan Keller Talks Individual Activism on The Egyptian Streets Podcast

mm
Merhan Keller Talks Individual Activism on The Egyptian Streets Podcast

Merhan Keller. Illustration by Noran Morsi.

The fourth episode of the Egyptian Streets Podcast hosts Merhan Keller, a woman with many titles including being a women’s rights activist, a mother, a model and much more. As she phrases it, there isn’t a job she hasn’t tried.

Merhan Keller works full-time and is a women’s rights activist and mother of three. She first became prominent on social media when she accused a famous Egyptian football player of widespread harassment, and has been championing women’s rights ever since.

In addition, she shares with Egyptian Streets’ Chief Editor Mohamed Khairat and Noran Morsi about her experience helping find an FBI Most Wanted Fugitive!

Listen above or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Pocket Casts, or Spotify.

Make sure to subscribe to the Egyptian Streets podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Navigating the Freelance Life in Egypt: Video and Filmmaking
Egypt's Dar Al-Iftaa Launches ‘Birth Control is Permissible’ Hashtag to Counter Overpopulation

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Arts & Culture Reporter. Writer and multidisciplinary artist with a passion for podcasting and theatre. Pre-pandemic, can be spotted getting work done from a Cairo coffee shop, train in Delhi or a New York subway. Intra-pandemic, works at a sunny window with lots of iced coffee.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

Navigating the Freelance Life in Egypt: Video and Filmmaking

Noran Alaa MorsiFebruary 21, 2021
Read More

POTs: The Story Behind the First Egyptian Restaurant in Las Vegas

Mirna AbdulaalFebruary 17, 2021
Read More

7 Independent Design and Architecture Firms in Egypt Offering Unique Styles

Mary AravanisFebruary 8, 2021
Read More

Bold Colors, Bolder Messages: Artopathic Brings ‘Artivism’ to Egypt

Mary AravanisFebruary 7, 2021
Read More

“It’s Never Too Late to Start Something New”: Bassem Youssef on the Egyptian Streets Podcast

Noran Alaa MorsiFebruary 7, 2021
Read More

Egyptian Actor Ezzat El-Alaili Dies Aged 86

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 5, 2021
Read More

Some of Egypt’s Top Female Leading Ladies of the Silver Screen: Then and Now

Mary AravanisJanuary 31, 2021
Read More

On the Egyptian Streets Podcast: Graphic Novelist Deena Mohamed of Shubeik Lubeik

Noran Alaa MorsiJanuary 24, 2021
Read More