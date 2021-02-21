Merhan Keller Talks Individual Activism on The Egyptian Streets Podcast

The fourth episode of the Egyptian Streets Podcast hosts Merhan Keller, a woman with many titles including being a women’s rights activist, a mother, a model and much more. As she phrases it, there isn’t a job she hasn’t tried.

Merhan Keller works full-time and is a women’s rights activist and mother of three. She first became prominent on social media when she accused a famous Egyptian football player of widespread harassment, and has been championing women’s rights ever since.

In addition, she shares with Egyptian Streets’ Chief Editor Mohamed Khairat and Noran Morsi about her experience helping find an FBI Most Wanted Fugitive!

Listen above or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Pocket Casts, or Spotify.

