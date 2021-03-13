NCW Condemns the Murder of an Egyptian Woman by Her Landlord over Male Visitor

Egypt’s National Council for Women (NCW) issued a statement earlier today condemning the murder of a woman at the hands of her landlord and two other suspects. According to local media reports, the tenant, who plummeted to her death from her 6th floor apartment is believed to have been pushed or thrown off by her landlord, neighbor and the doorman in her building.

The woman, a 34-year-old doctor, was a resident of the Al Sallam district in Cairo. According to local media reports, her body was found at the foot of one of the neighborhood’s residential buildings.

A police investigation has uncovered that the building’s doorman and another resident, as well as the victim’s landlord were involved in the tenant’s death. Local media reports that the confrontation ensued after the doorman told the landlord that the victim was receiving a male visitor, at which point the landlord and a resident of the building proceeded to break into the woman’s apartment and physically assault her and ultimately killed her.

Prosecutors have ordered the arrest of the three men pending investigation into the murder, accusing the suspects of breaking into the victim’s apartment, beating her, which authorities believe led to her fall from the building.

The investigation has also implicated the landlord’s wife, according to Al Masry Al Youm, which also reports that the landlord has denied the charges against him and has alleged that the tenant committed suicide as a result of ‘psychological crisis.’

News of the alleged crime has sparked outrage, with women’s rights activists decrying gender-based violence and honor killings, calling on authorities to prosecute the suspects to the fullest extent of the law.

In the NCW’s statement, released on Facebook, the agency’s president Maya Morsy decried the act and expressed her condolences to and solidarity with the victim’s family, saying the council was ready to provide them with the necessary legal counsel and support in order to ensure justice for their slain daughter.

Morsy also added that the NCW rejects all forms of violence and thuggery, defending the rule of law in Egypt.

