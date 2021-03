Pioneering Egyptian Feminist Nawal El Saadawi Dies Aged 89

Legendary Egyptian Feminist activist, author, novelist, physician and psychiatrist Nawal El Saadawi died earlier today. According to local news media, Saadawi, who passed away at 89 years of age, was battling a health crisis that had her hospitalized.

Saadawi was a pioneering voice on women’s identity and role in society, gender equality and women’s place in Islam.

