In Photos: Egypt’s Ramadan in Decades Past

Ramadan is a month of tradition, cultural and religious celebration in Egypt where spirits are high, the most delicious of Egyptian delicacies are served, and community is most important.

While for many, the same community togetherness isn’t possible due to the pandemic, those who are nostalgic have been looking back at how their ancestors celebrated this holy occasion.

With Ramadan decorations, including fawanees (lanterns), streamers, and dangling lights, one may notice that despite the fact that everything has changed, in Ramadan things tend to still look the same.

From the traditional Khayameyya, to Maedat El Raahman, to the Fanoos, the worship, and the delicious food, there is little that is different about Ramadan today, with some temporary obstacles due to COVID-19. Ramadan Kareem from Egyptian Streets!

