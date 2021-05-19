From Screen to Pitch: The Different Shapes of Activism for the Palestinian Cause

In times of crisis, people often voice their opinions in a variety of ways. Some people who outspokenly talk and raise awareness by creating written content and making videos, others use different ways of communication such as designing, singing, and taking pictures. In support of Palestine people used many rhetoric to show their support and express their sentiment. Here are six different types of activism you often encounter on social media:

1. Written and Spoken Online Activism

The most common form of activism takes the shape of spoken or written reports made by people who use social media platforms to voice their opinions.

Muhammed El-Kurd, Mariam El-Barghouti, Marwan Abdelhamid, and Subhi are examples of Palestinian activists who dedicate their presence on social media to writing, voicing their opinions, and reporting what is happening in Palestine. El-Kurd and El-Barghouti even appeared on talk shows on the US media giant CNN and Middle East Eye to engage in discussions on Palestine with foreign media.

Here’s the second part. I can’t believe I said settler-colonialism and talked about the myth of Israeli “self-defense” on CNN. You can’t edit a live interview 😅#SaveSheikhJarrah #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/lrDpzi8X9E — mohammed el-kurd (@m7mdkurd) May 11, 2021

“It feels like we are at a final breath.” Palestinian writer Mariam Barghouti speaks to MEE about the rise of a new generation of Palestinians not letting different media narratives shape their struggle, and speaking openly about settler colonialism, occupation and apartheid. pic.twitter.com/SK0y9z6hFw — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 15, 2021

2. Illustrations

Cartoonists, illustrators, and graphic designers also provide another type of activism by using their talent to express their solidarity with Palestine. Egyptian Doaa El-Adl, a cartoonist, gave the words “from Cairo, this is Palestine” an artistic twist in one of her latest illustrations, echoing the famous radio announcement hubs al-Qahera.”

Another design illustrated by Nouran Abed quoted a resounding line spoken by activist and writer Mohamed El-Kurd in an interview with CNN: “do you support the violent dispossession of me and my family?”

Other artists use their platform to raise awareness on Palestinian cultural icons. Ranyyah Essam, an illustrator who explained the meaning behind the design of the Palestinian kufiya through an imagined conversation between two characters.

3. Photography

Frames taken in Palestine by Mohamed Zaanoun, a Gaza-based photojournalist, not only depict the impact of Israeli strikes on Gaza, but they also depict the aftermath of the strikes.

The photographs Zaanoun shares on his account portray how Palestinians are surviving in bombed Gaza by sleeping on couches, the remainings of buildings, as well as live footage of bombings.

4. Songs

Shabjdeed is a Palestinian rapper who has been writing/producing songs about Palestine for years collaborated with another Palestinian rapper, Dabbour for a song named “Inn Ann,” talking about Palestine and the persistence and bravery of people of Palestine.

Dabbour also released a song named “Sheikh Jarrah” that talks about the forced evictions and the assaults against Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

MC Abdul, a 12-year old Palestinian rapper, also posted a video of a himself rapping amid the ruins of demolished buildings while wearing the Palestinian kuffiya. The video went viral on YouTube with more than 80,000 views so far.

5. Short Videos

“My Favourite Part of My House” a short, 1-minute, video created by the Palestinian filmmaker Omar Rammal, which depicts a Palestinian family speaking about their favourite place in their homes with actors in the background taking away and packing their belongings.

The symbolism behind this video is reflected in the fastness of the process of having their homes being taken away. Rammal posted this short video on his Instagram account with a caption that reads: “The place…the place is us. Existence.. Memories.. Our future plans,”

6. Raising the Palestinian Flag in Football Matches

Arab and Non-Arab celebrities such as Tamer Hosney, Mark Ruffalo, Halsey, Ahmed Helmy, and Susan Sarandon, have used their platforms on social media to stand with the Palestinians and share trending hashtags in their support.

Bella and Gigi Hadid, supermodels of Palestinian origin have participated in protests in New York while wearing the Palestinian kufiya.

One of the fields that caused ripples and controversy for displays of symbolic activism is football, the world’s and most watched sport. Players have been able to express their solidarityby raising the Palestinian flag after their matches. Manchester United players, Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo waved a Palestinian flag brought into the stadium by a fan after the English Premier League match against and Fulham and moved around the field while raising it to the audience.

Leicester City players Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana, also raised the Palestinian flag on 15 May while receiving the cup after winning on Chelsea (1-0) in the FA Cup final match.

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Elnenny became a source of controversy after posting a tweet in which he expressed his solidarity with Palestine. His tweet, which included an image of the map of Palestine from river to sea, sparked outrage

amongst Arsenal’s pro-Israel audience, creating tension between the club and the company Lavazza, one of its sponsors.

