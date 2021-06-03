Egypt Permits Women to Work in Egypt’s State Council, Public Prosecution

In a meeting with the Supreme Council of Judicial Bodies on Wednesday, it was announced in a historic decision that Egyptian women will be allowed to work in the State Council and the Public Prosecution as of the first of October of this year, Spokesman of the Presidency said in a statement.

To date, no woman has ever been appointed to the State Council, which has faced increased scrutiny for its exclusion of women.

According to the statement, these decisions come in light of the President’s keenness to develop the role of the Supreme Council of Judicial Bodies and contribute to achieving full equality between men and women in assuming judicial functions in all judicial bodies.

The meeting also announced to equalize financial dues among the four judicial bodies and authorities, which includes the judiciary, the state council, the administrative prosecution and the State Lawsuits Authority in order to achieve equality in income among peers in every judicial body.

It also approved the establishment of the City of Justice in the New Administrative Capital, which aims to enhance the work of judicial bodies by utilizing and integrating the latest technologies into the work system of the courts and litigation procedures.

Earlier in March, marking International Women’s Day, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi ordered the Ministry of Justice to allow Egyptian women to hold positions in the State Council and the Egyptian Public Prosecution.

As of today, the number of female judges in Egypt has not exceeded 66 judges, compared to more than 16,000 judges overall, meaning that women make up only 0.5 percent of the total number of Egyptian judges.

The State Council, a judicial authority that examines administrative disputes and disciplinary cases involving public authorities, has not previously allowed women to take up positions as judges. A number of legal suits have been filed by Egyptian women in Egyptian courts against the State Council as a result of its discriminatory practices.

