International

Egypt to Build Suspension Bridge Across Lake Nasser to Connect Sudan to Cairo-Cape Town Railway

Egypt to Build Suspension Bridge Across Lake Nasser to Connect Sudan to Cairo-Cape Town Railway

Concept design of the monorail

Speaking to African investment officials during the first edition of the IPAs Africa Forum, which kicked off today in Sharm El Sheikh and runs until the 14th of June, Egyptian Minister of Transportation Kamel El Wazir stated that Egypt and Sudan are working to include Khartoum on the Cairo-Cape Town railway route.

Citing the Cairo-Cape Town railway being constructed by the Egyptian government, Wazir said that the country has undertaken serious infrastructure measures to “boost its connectivity” to the rest of the African continent, according to Arab News.

Wazir clarified that his agency is overseeing the construction of 360 Km railway lines within Egypt’s borders as well as a six Km route across Lake Nasser and through Wadi Halfa in Sudan, adding that another monorail line connecting Matrouh to Saloum is being built by the government.

Wazir said that a contract will soon be signed to build the longest suspension bridge over Lake Nasser to accommodate the railway line connecting Cairo to Khartoum, Egypt Independent reports.

Wazir also added that the Egyptian government is working with its Libyan counterparts to extend a railway line to the city of Benghazi.

These measures, as well as efforts to develop Egypt’s overall transport networks, including its sea and land ports, have not gone unnoticed. According to Wazir, Egypt’s Road Quality Index ranking has improved in the Ease of Doing Business report, which also highlighted the country’s willingness to share its road building knowhow with other African nations.

This comes in the context of boosting trade relations with other African countries, according to Wazir who said that he hopes the railway lines will facilitate the export of Egyptian goods to Sudan, Central Africa and the rest of the continent.

Egypt Imposes 14% Tax on Online Deliveries

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
International
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in International

Egypt Condemns Terrorist Attack on Muslim Family in Canada

Egyptian Streets9 June 2021
Read More

Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu Prepares to be Ousted by Rivals

Gregory Holyoke3 June 2021
Read More

In Photos: Photographer Captures Rare Scenes of Joy Amidst the Destruction in Gaza

Egyptian Streets29 May 2021
Read More

US President Joe Biden Affirms Support for Egypt’s Water Security in GERD Crisis

Egyptian Streets26 May 2021
Read More

6 Palestinian Voices to Support and Amplify the #FreePalestine Movement

Egyptian Streets21 May 2021
Read More
Demolished Buildings of Gaza

Israel and Hamas Agree to Ceasefire Starting Friday After Egyptian Mediation

Egyptian Streets20 May 2021
Read More

Activists Are Calling Out Social Media Companies for Censoring Palestinian Voices

Mirna Abdulaal19 May 2021
Read More

Israeli Military Strikes Media Building, Refugee Camp in Gaza

Egyptian Streets15 May 2021
Read More