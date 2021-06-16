News

‘Cairo Airport Pervert’ Referred to Criminal Trial

‘Cairo Airport Pervert’ Referred to Criminal Trial

Terminal 1 of Cairo International Airport.

Egypt’s Public Prosecution announced on Wednesday 16 June that it had referred a Cairo International Airport employee to criminal trial for taking photographs in way that violated a female traveler’s privacy.

In its statement, the Public Prosecution said that the man had taken the photographs of the traveler after she had completed her arrival procedures at the airport. The Public Prosecution said photographs were taken on the man’s phone capturing the travelers body for the purposes of the man’s sexual gratification. The statement added that similar photographs of other travelers were also found on the man’s mobile phone.

According to the Public Prosecution, the man’s duties at Cairo International Airport did not allow him to capture any photographs.

Reports indicate the man was also fired from his position at Cairo International Airport.

Earlier this week, writer and blogger Bee Bishay shared a video on Instagram revealing how she and her friends had caught a man at Cairo International Airport taking photographs of her. The video, which was captured by Bishay while still at the airport moments after the abuse with the caption ‘pervert at the airport’, was viewed more than two million times.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bee Bishay • (@beebishay)

Another video shared by Bishay a couple hours later revealed that the man had been held for investigation and that she had given a testimony.

On Tuesday, Bishay shared another video after she provided statements to the Public Prosecution, stating “we have the feeling of incredible success”.

Women Can Now Register for Hajj Without Male Guardian

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in News

Women Hajj Kaaba

Women Can Now Register for Hajj Without Male Guardian

Nour Altoukhi16 June 2021
Read More

Suspects in Hate Crime Against Minya Coptic Christian Woman Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

Egyptian Streets16 June 2021
Read More

Israel Launches New Gaza Airstrikes, Ceasefire at Risk

Egyptian Streets16 June 2021
Read More

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Heads to Qatar for First Time Following Reconciliation

Egyptian Streets14 June 2021
Read More

France to Invest 3.8 Billion Euros to Support Egypt’s Public Transport and Renewable Energy

Egyptian Streets13 June 2021
Read More

Egypt to Build Suspension Bridge Across Lake Nasser to Connect Sudan to Cairo-Cape Town Railway

Egyptian Streets12 June 2021
Read More

Egypt Imposes 14% Tax on Online Deliveries

Gregory Holyoke11 June 2021
Read More

Two Million Tourists Visited Egypt in 2021: Tourism Minister

Egyptian Streets11 June 2021
Read More