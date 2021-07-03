News

In Photos: Egypt Inaugurates Its Largest Naval Base to Maintain Maritime Security

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi inaugurated today the ‘July 3 Naval Base’ located in Gargoub area in Egypt’s northwest coast.

The July 3 Naval Base is regarded as Egypt’s largest naval base and stretches over 10 million square meters, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

According to a statement by the Presidential Spokesperson, the naval base is regarded as a strategic priority in preserving economic potential, securing sea transport lines, and maintaining maritime security using combat groups of surface units, submarines and air effort.

As part of a comprehensive national development plan for the naval forces, the July 3 Naval Base will also help in protecting navigation in the Suez Canal and confronting illegal immigration as well as smuggling. It will also provide logistical support for the Egyptian troops in the Red and Mediterranean seas to solve any challenges that may arise in the region.

The base includes “28 armoured combat boats, two Italian FREMM Bergamini frigates, four Swift boats, an Egyptian-manufactured Gowind-class design frigate, and a German-made Type 209 submarine”, Ahram Online reports.

It also includes 74 facilities and a military pier with a length of 1,000 metres and a depth of 14 metres, a number of commercial piers at a length of 2200 meters and a depth of 17 meters, as well as two breakwaters with a length of 3,650 metres.

The Egyptian flag was raised today above 47 naval vessels to officially mark the beginning of their service in the Egyptian navy.

