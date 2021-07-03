Male Nurse Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Patient in Private Giza Hospital

Egyptian authorities arrested a male nurse earlier today, Saturday the 3rd of July, following reports that he sexually assaulted a female patient in a private hospital in Giza, according to Egypt Independent.

The arrest came after the victim filed a police report at the Talbiyah police station, accusing the 25-year-old orderly of sexual abuse. She claims to have gone to the hospital seeking treatment for shortness of breath and that, upon being admitted, the nurse began to sexually assault and touch her inappropriately on several occasions.

This comes after a video purporting to show the victim’s family arguing with hospital staff over the nurse’s alleged sexual misconduct went viral on social media on Friday, prompting outrage and calls for authorities to apprehend and hold him accountable. According to Al Masry Al Youm, the patient’s family alleges that the nurse sexually assaulted her while she was in the intensive care unit.

Authorities revealed that an investigation was launched into the incident, which included witness testimonies, corroborated the plaintiff’s claims and implicated the nurse who reportedly confessed to the crime.

According to local news outlets, the case has been referred to Egypt’s Public Prosecution for further legal action, but it is not clear whether the latter will be bringing charges against the confessed sex criminal.

This comes as Egypt’s women’s rights groups continue to mount a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about sexual abuse and gender-based violence and discrimination.

The growing calls for tougher action against sexual abusers and the changing social discourse are partly responsible for new amendments to Egypt’s sexual harassment laws, with Parliament approving a proposal to classify sexual harassment, in all its forms, as a felony rather than a misdemeanor.

