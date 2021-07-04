News

Four Egyptians Killed in Cyprus’ Wildest Ever Forest Fires

Forest fire in Ora village, Larnaca, Cyprus, July 3, 2021. Photo via REUTERS

Four people were found dead in Cyprus on Sunday 4 July, as the country battled the worst forest fire in its history. According to Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris, the victims are thought to be Egyptian nationals who were missing since yesterday.

In comments to Egyptian Streets, Egypt’s Minister of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriate Affairs Nabila Makram said that the Ministry is in contact with the Egyptian embassy in Cyprus. Makram confirmed that the Egyptian embassy is working with Cypriot authorities to gain further information and to arrange the arrival of the four Egyptians’ remains to Egypt as soon as possible.

The four Egyptians were found dead close to Odou, a mountainous village in the Larnaca District of Cyprus, reports Reuters.

The fire blaze, which broke out on Saturday in Arakapas village, affected nearly 10 communities over an area of 50 square kilometres in the foothills of the Troodos mountain range, Cyprus’ most popular mountain range covered in forest.

Forestries Department Director Charalambos Alexandrou told Cyprus’s Omega TV that this is the worst forest fire in the history of Cyprus.

The European Union has deployed firefighting planes as assistance to help Cyprus contain the blaze, fanned by strong wind. Italy also said it intended to send aerial firefighters.

Although the cause of the fire remains unclear, police are currently questioning a 67-year-old person in connection with the blaze.

Throughout history, there have been strong cultural and political ties between Cyprus and Egypt. Cyprus is also a destination many Egyptians commonly like to visit.

Male Nurse Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Patient in Private Giza Hospital

