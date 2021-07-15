Egypt Launches National Blood Plasma Donation Project

Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed announced on Wednesday 14 July 2021 a national project to establish blood plasma donations for medicine production as a part of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s initiative to achieve self-sufficiency in plasma derivatives.

According to Ahram Online, the Ministry of Health stated that the availability of plasma derivatives will help to treat many kidney, liver, and chronic diseases.

With the hashtag of #علاجك_جواك (your medicine is inside you), Zayed announced the inauguration of six centers for plasma donations across five governorates in Egypt, three of which in Greater Cairo.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the donation services are going to be in the regional blood transfusion centers of Cairo’s Dar El-Salam and Abbasiya districts, Alexandria, Gharbiya’s Tanta city, and Upper Egypt’s Minya.

The statement also added that there will be 20 centers allocated for plasma donation by the end of this year.

Individuals 18-years-old and above are welcomed to donate at these centers by registering for free through the project’s hotline, and they can donate their plasmas biweekly. Additionally, donors are encouraged to have a periodic, free medical check-up in order to ensure their donations are not infected with diseases.

Zayed highlighted the benefits of donating which included stimulating bone marrow to produce new blood cells and organs which are responsible for producing plasma proteins, Ahram Online reported.

Zayed became the first permanent donor in this project, making a plasma donation at the Ehab Serag El-Din Center in Agouza.

The statement also highlighted that all of the donation centers are equipped with the latest equipment in accordance with the international standards of the World’s Health Organization (WHO).

