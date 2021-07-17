Buzz

Egypt’s Al Ahly Make History and Win Tenth CAF Champions League Title

Egypt’s Al Ahly Make History and Win Tenth CAF Champions League Title

Courtesy of Al Ahly’s Twitter.

Egyptian club Al Ahly achieved a new record on Saturday after winning their 10th CAF Champions League title, with a 3-0 final victory over 10-man South African rivals Kaizer Chiefs in Casablanca.

Mohamed Sherif scored the first goal in the competition after 53 minutes, putting the Red Devils ahead in the game.

Mohamed ‘Afsha’ Magdy then came with the second goal on 64 minutes, followed by an impressive third goal by Amr el Sulaya on 74 minutes.

This is a historic victory for Al Ahly, becoming the first club to win back-to-back Champions League titles three times, with Zamalek and TP Mazembe coming second.

This secures Al Ahly’s  spot in the FIFA Club World Cup in Japan for the seventh time in history. Before this, the Egyptian club will also play CAF Confederation Cup winners Raja Casablanca of Morocco  for the CAF Super Cup.

'The Beginning of a New Republic': Egypt Launches Largest Anti-Poverty Initiative

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in Buzz

Egyptian Film ‘Feathers’ Wins Cannes’ Critics’ Week Grand Prize

Egyptian Streets15 July 2021
Read More

Science Geeks, Rejoice: New Egyptian Podcast Will Tackle All Things Science

Mona Bassel14 July 2021
Read More

How to Visit Egypt’s Beach Getaways on a Budget

Mona Bassel13 July 2021
Read More

The New Petopia App Could Be Egypt’s Tinder for Pets

Noran Morsi11 July 2021
Read More

7 Simple Ways to Make Your Kitchen More Sustainable in Egypt

Mona Bassel8 July 2021
Read More

Support Animal Welfare in Egypt Through These 5 Dog Shelters

Mona Bassel7 July 2021
Read More

Nostalgic Dining: 5 Cairo Restaurants from Bygone Times

Mona Bassel6 July 2021
Read More

6 Top Honeymoon Destinations in Egypt

Marina Makary6 July 2021
Read More