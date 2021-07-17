Egypt’s Al Ahly Make History and Win Tenth CAF Champions League Title

Egyptian club Al Ahly achieved a new record on Saturday after winning their 10th CAF Champions League title, with a 3-0 final victory over 10-man South African rivals Kaizer Chiefs in Casablanca.

Mohamed Sherif scored the first goal in the competition after 53 minutes, putting the Red Devils ahead in the game.

Mohamed ‘Afsha’ Magdy then came with the second goal on 64 minutes, followed by an impressive third goal by Amr el Sulaya on 74 minutes.

This is a historic victory for Al Ahly, becoming the first club to win back-to-back Champions League titles three times, with Zamalek and TP Mazembe coming second.

This secures Al Ahly’s spot in the FIFA Club World Cup in Japan for the seventh time in history. Before this, the Egyptian club will also play CAF Confederation Cup winners Raja Casablanca of Morocco for the CAF Super Cup.

