Music, Comedy and Art: 5 Events Happening in Cairo This Week

Photo credit: Shady Ahmed

Spending the Eid vacation in Cairo has its own charm; the empty streets open up a world of possibilities that are usually challenging due to Cairo’s traffic.

Whether you’d like to dance the night away, learn a new skill, or explore new genres of music, these five events have something for everyone!

Shady Ahmed at The Tap East

Photo credit: Shady Ahmed

Singer, songwriter, and composer Shady Ahmed will serenade the Cairo-bound with some acoustic tunes on Friday 23 July at The Tap East. This event is ideal if you’d like tunes you can sing along to without going into full party animal mode – plus, we never say no to an opportunity to eat The Tap’s famous wings!

To book your spot, message The Tap East on Facebook.

One-day Pottery Workshop at Darb 1718

Photo credit: Pixabay

If you’re interested in learning a new skill, look no further than arts and culture gem Darb 1718, which is hosting a pottery workshop for complete beginners led by Director of the Foustat Traditional Crafts Center Abdelhakim Sayed. Participants will be able to take their piece home one week after the workshop, which will take place on Saturday 24 July.

To register for the EGP 300 workshop, click here.

Paranoid Eyes at Room Garden City

Photo credit: Paranoid Eyes

Aptly titled The Dark Side of the Room, this event is great news for Egypt’s die-hard Pink Floyd fans who can enjoy a night of the band’s most popular hits on Friday 23 July with the help of tribute band Paranoid Eyes. Finally, a good excuse to wear your Pink Floyd T-shirt!

Tickets cost EGP 150 and can be purchased through Easy Kash.

Comedy Mix V2 at Sawy Culture Wheel

Photo credit: Wikipedia

Egyptians are known for their sense of humor, so discovering new standup comedians is always a promising endeavor. On Thursday 22 July, Sawy Culture Wheel will bring seven standup comedians to the stage for a night of jokes and laughter.

Tickets cost EGP 75 and can be booked through the Sawy Culture Wheel website.

Aguizi at Cairo Jazz Club 610

Photo credit: Youssef Aguizi

Party animals, rejoice! DJ Youssef Aguizi, known for his duo ‘Aguizi & Fahim’ will play a set of progressive and deep house tunes that’s bound to make attendees dance the night away on Friday 23 July.

To book your spot, message Cairo Jazz Club 610 on Facebook.

Egyptian Streets does not recommend going to public events if you have not been vaccinated. If you or those you have come across recently have been exposed to COVID-19, it is prudent that you stay home to keep yourself and others safe. If you haven’t been vaccinated, you should reconsider attending public events for your safety and the safety of others.

7 Brunch Spots to Visit in Cairo This Eid

A writer and editor based in Cairo, Mona is passionate about providing people with a platform to share their stories. Her interests include cultural issues, mental health, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism from the American University in Cairo.

